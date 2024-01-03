Radford hosts High Point after Hamilton’s 23-point showing

High Point Panthers (11-4) at Radford Highlanders (10-5) Radford, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Highlanders -1; over/under…

High Point Panthers (11-4) at Radford Highlanders (10-5)

Radford, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Highlanders -1; over/under is 146

BOTTOM LINE: High Point faces the Radford Highlanders after Kimani Hamilton scored 23 points in High Point’s 90-85 victory over the Bellarmine Knights.

The Highlanders are 5-0 in home games. Radford is 1-2 in one-possession games.

The Panthers are 1-3 on the road. High Point scores 85.3 points while outscoring opponents by 12.7 points per game.

Radford’s average of 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.5 more made shots on average than the 7.6 per game High Point allows. High Point averages 9.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.6 more made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Radford allows.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kenyon Giles is scoring 14.7 points per game with 1.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Highlanders. Chandler Turner is averaging 12 points and 6.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Radford.

Duke Miles is scoring 18.3 points per game and averaging 2.1 rebounds for the Panthers. Trae Benham is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for High Point.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 8-2, averaging 76.0 points, 34.8 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.

Panthers: 8-2, averaging 84.9 points, 39.3 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

