Quinnipiac visits Siena after Durugordon’s 36-point game

Quinnipiac Bobcats (12-4, 4-1 MAAC) at Siena Saints (3-13, 2-3 MAAC)

Albany, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Siena faces the Quinnipiac Bobcats after Sean Durugordon scored 36 points in Siena’s 93-88 victory over the Niagara Purple Eagles.

The Saints have gone 2-4 in home games. Siena allows 78.1 points and has been outscored by 15.7 points per game.

The Bobcats have gone 4-1 against MAAC opponents. Quinnipiac is the top team in the MAAC scoring 11.0 fast break points per game.

Siena’s average of 4.8 made 3-pointers per game is 2.6 fewer made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Quinnipiac allows. Quinnipiac’s 43.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.2 percentage points lower than Siena has given up to its opponents (47.9%).

The Saints and Bobcats face off Friday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mason Courtney is shooting 31.9% from beyond the arc with 0.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Saints, while averaging 4.9 points. Durugordon is shooting 49.0% and averaging 15.5 points over the past 10 games for Siena.

Matt Balanc averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, scoring 18.5 points while shooting 37.6% from beyond the arc. Paul Otieno is shooting 61.0% and averaging 12.7 points over the past 10 games for Quinnipiac.

LAST 10 GAMES: Saints: 2-8, averaging 65.4 points, 37.7 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.4 points per game.

Bobcats: 7-3, averaging 74.2 points, 39.2 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points.

