Quinnipiac visits Fairfield following Fields’ 25-point game

Quinnipiac Bobcats (15-4, 7-1 MAAC) at Fairfield Stags (12-7, 6-2 MAAC)

Fairfield, Connecticut; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fairfield faces the Quinnipiac Bobcats after Caleb Fields scored 25 points in Fairfield’s 82-75 victory against the Manhattan Jaspers.

The Stags have gone 5-2 in home games. Fairfield is sixth in the MAAC in rebounding averaging 34.8 rebounds. Jasper Floyd paces the Stags with 5.7 boards.

The Bobcats have gone 7-1 against MAAC opponents. Quinnipiac is the MAAC leader with 26.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Amarri Tice averaging 5.2.

Fairfield makes 45.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.9 percentage points higher than Quinnipiac has allowed to its opponents (42.5%). Quinnipiac scores 7.5 more points per game (78.8) than Fairfield gives up to opponents (71.3).

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Floyd is averaging 9.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 2.3 steals for the Stags. Fields is averaging 16.6 points over the last 10 games for Fairfield.

Matt Balanc is shooting 43.8% and averaging 18.7 points for the Bobcats. Tice is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games for Quinnipiac.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stags: 9-1, averaging 79.3 points, 35.0 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 7.7 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Bobcats: 8-2, averaging 77.5 points, 37.6 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

