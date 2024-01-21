Quinnipiac secures 91-87 victory over Iona

HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) — Doug Young had 24 points in Quinnipiac’s 91-87 victory against Iona on Sunday. Young was 9…

HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) — Doug Young had 24 points in Quinnipiac’s 91-87 victory against Iona on Sunday.

Young was 9 of 12 shooting, including 2 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the foul line for the Bobcats (14-4, 6-1 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Amarri Tice scored 19 points while shooting 7 for 11 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line, and added eight rebounds and three steals. Paul Otieno was 4-of—5 shooting and 7 of 8 from the free-throw line to finish with 15 points.

Idan Tretout finished with 30 points and three steals for the Gaels (8-10, 3-4). Iona also got 15 points and two blocks from Wheza Panzo. In addition, Greg Gordon finished with 13 points and 10 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

