Quinnipiac hosts Mount St. Mary’s after Young’s 24-point game

Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (7-11, 3-4 MAAC) at Quinnipiac Bobcats (14-4, 6-1 MAAC) Hamden, Connecticut; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (7-11, 3-4 MAAC) at Quinnipiac Bobcats (14-4, 6-1 MAAC)

Hamden, Connecticut; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Quinnipiac hosts the Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers after Doug Young scored 24 points in Quinnipiac’s 91-87 victory over the Iona Gaels.

The Bobcats are 8-1 on their home court. Quinnipiac leads the MAAC with 26.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Amarri Tice averaging 5.3.

The Mountaineers are 3-4 in conference matchups. Mount St. Mary’s has a 0-2 record in one-possession games.

Quinnipiac is shooting 44.4% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 43.6% Mount St. Mary’s allows to opponents. Mount St. Mary’s averages 72.4 points per game, 0.2 more than the 72.2 Quinnipiac gives up to opponents.

The Bobcats and Mountaineers face off Thursday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Balanc is shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, while averaging 18.7 points. Tice is shooting 48.4% and averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games for Quinnipiac.

Dakota Leffew is averaging 17.8 points, 3.9 assists and 1.5 steals for the Mountaineers. Deshayne Montgomery is averaging 9.6 points over the past 10 games for Mount St. Mary’s.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 8-2, averaging 76.7 points, 38.5 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points per game.

Mountaineers: 5-5, averaging 73.5 points, 32.8 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.