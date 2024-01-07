Quinnipiac hosts Manhattan following Bender’s 30-point performance

Manhattan Jaspers (4-8, 1-2 MAAC) at Quinnipiac Bobcats (10-4, 2-1 MAAC) Hamden, Connecticut; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Manhattan Jaspers (4-8, 1-2 MAAC) at Quinnipiac Bobcats (10-4, 2-1 MAAC)

Hamden, Connecticut; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bobcats -10; over/under is 151

BOTTOM LINE: Manhattan takes on the Quinnipiac Bobcats after Shaquil Bender scored 30 points in Manhattan’s 81-67 loss to the Niagara Purple Eagles.

The Bobcats are 6-1 in home games. Quinnipiac leads the MAAC with 78.8 points and is shooting 43.8%.

The Jaspers are 1-2 in conference games. Manhattan is 2-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Quinnipiac is shooting 43.8% from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points lower than the 46.3% Manhattan allows to opponents. Manhattan averages 65.4 points per game, 8.1 fewer points than the 73.5 Quinnipiac allows.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Savion Lewis is averaging 8.4 points, eight assists and 1.5 steals for the Bobcats. Matt Balanc is averaging 19.6 points over the last 10 games for Quinnipiac.

Jaden Winston is averaging 6.7 points, 4.3 assists and 2.2 steals for the Jaspers. Bender is averaging 15.1 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 43.1% over the last 10 games for Manhattan.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 7-3, averaging 76.5 points, 37.9 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points per game.

Jaspers: 3-7, averaging 66.3 points, 33.0 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

