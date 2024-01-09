Queens Royals take on the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles on 5-game skid

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (7-10, 1-1 ASUN) at Queens Royals (6-10, 0-1 ASUN) Charlotte, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (7-10, 1-1 ASUN) at Queens Royals (6-10, 0-1 ASUN)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Queens aims to stop its five-game skid when the Royals play FGCU.

The Royals are 5-1 in home games. Queens has a 3-9 record against teams over .500.

The Eagles are 1-1 in ASUN play. FGCU is 3-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.4 turnovers per game.

Queens’ average of 9.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.7 more made shots on average than the 9.1 per game FGCU allows. FGCU’s 43.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.8 percentage points lower than Queens has allowed to its opponents (48.2%).

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: AJ McKee is shooting 39.7% and averaging 16.3 points for the Royals. Deyton Albury is averaging 16.2 points over the last 10 games for Queens.

Zach Anderson is scoring 12.4 points per game and averaging 5.5 rebounds for the Eagles. Dallion Johnson is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for FGCU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 3-7, averaging 84.3 points, 39.2 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.3 points per game.

Eagles: 6-4, averaging 68.0 points, 34.8 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

