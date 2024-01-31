Queens hosts Eastern Kentucky following Albury’s 29-point performance

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (11-9, 7-0 ASUN) at Queens Royals (8-14, 2-5 ASUN) Charlotte, North Carolina; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (11-9, 7-0 ASUN) at Queens Royals (8-14, 2-5 ASUN)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Queens hosts the Eastern Kentucky Colonels after Deyton Albury scored 29 points in Queens’ 90-84 loss to the North Alabama Lions.

The Royals have gone 7-2 at home. Queens is 3-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Colonels are 7-0 against conference opponents. Eastern Kentucky is the ASUN leader with 26.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Isaiah Cozart averaging 5.7.

Queens averages 79.6 points per game, 4.1 more points than the 75.5 Eastern Kentucky gives up. Eastern Kentucky averages 81.6 points per game, 1.2 fewer than the 82.8 Queens allows to opponents.

The Royals and Colonels face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Albury is shooting 48.9% and averaging 17.7 points for the Royals. Chris Ashby is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Queens.

Cozart is scoring 15.4 points per game with 9.9 rebounds and 0.4 assists for the Colonels. Leland Walker is averaging 16.9 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 41.8% over the last 10 games for Eastern Kentucky.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 2-8, averaging 76.6 points, 34.6 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.7 points per game.

Colonels: 7-3, averaging 76.3 points, 37.2 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.