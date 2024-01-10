Queens faces FGCU in conference showdown

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (7-10, 1-1 ASUN) at Queens Royals (6-10, 0-1 ASUN) Charlotte, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (7-10, 1-1 ASUN) at Queens Royals (6-10, 0-1 ASUN)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Royals -1; over/under is 151

BOTTOM LINE: Keeshawn Kellman and the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles visit Deyton Albury and the Queens Royals on Wednesday.

The Royals have gone 5-1 in home games. Queens is fifth in the ASUN with 14.3 assists per game led by Albury averaging 3.8.

The Eagles have gone 1-1 against ASUN opponents. FGCU ranks third in the ASUN allowing 72.1 points while holding opponents to 44.2% shooting.

Queens scores 79.8 points, 7.7 more per game than the 72.1 FGCU allows. FGCU averages 68.5 points per game, 14.3 fewer points than the 82.8 Queens allows to opponents.

The Royals and Eagles match up Wednesday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: AJ McKee is averaging 16.3 points and 1.7 steals for the Royals. Chris Ashby is averaging 3.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Queens.

Dallion Johnson is shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 10.7 points. Kellman is shooting 69.6% and averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games for FGCU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 3-7, averaging 84.3 points, 39.2 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.3 points per game.

Eagles: 6-4, averaging 68.0 points, 34.8 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points.

