Purdue Fort Wayne visits Thompson and Youngstown State

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (13-3, 4-1 Horizon League) at Youngstown State Penguins (11-5, 3-2 Horizon League) Youngstown, Ohio; Wednesday, 6:30…

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (13-3, 4-1 Horizon League) at Youngstown State Penguins (11-5, 3-2 Horizon League)

Youngstown, Ohio; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Penguins -4.5; over/under is 156.5

BOTTOM LINE: Youngstown State plays the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons after Brett Thompson scored 20 points in Youngstown State’s 75-65 victory over the IUPUI Jaguars.

The Penguins have gone 8-1 at home. Youngstown State ranks third in the Horizon League in team defense, giving up 69.7 points while holding opponents to 41.4% shooting.

The Mastodons are 4-1 in Horizon League play. Purdue Fort Wayne is the best team in the Horizon League scoring 17.4 fast break points per game.

Youngstown State averages 9.3 made 3-pointers per game, 3.4 more made shots than the 5.9 per game Purdue Fort Wayne allows. Purdue Fort Wayne has shot at a 48.5% rate from the field this season, 7.1 percentage points greater than the 41.4% shooting opponents of Youngstown State have averaged.

The Penguins and Mastodons face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryson Langdon is averaging 8.4 points and 4.3 assists for the Penguins. Thompson is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games for Youngstown State.

Rasheed Bello is scoring 15.1 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Mastodons. Jalen Jackson is averaging 15.9 points and 4.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Purdue Fort Wayne.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 8-2, averaging 84.6 points, 40.5 rebounds, 18.7 assists, 7.8 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points per game.

Mastodons: 8-2, averaging 82.3 points, 32.5 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 10.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.