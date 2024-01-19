Purdue Fort Wayne visits Cleveland State after Enaruna’s 22-point game

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (13-6, 4-4 Horizon League) at Cleveland State Vikings (11-8, 4-4 Horizon League) Cleveland; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (13-6, 4-4 Horizon League) at Cleveland State Vikings (11-8, 4-4 Horizon League)

Cleveland; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland State plays the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons after Tristan Enaruna scored 22 points in Cleveland State’s 79-71 loss to the Green Bay Phoenix.

The Vikings have gone 9-0 in home games. Cleveland State is fifth in the Horizon League at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 72.9 points while holding opponents to 45.5% shooting.

The Mastodons have gone 4-4 against Horizon League opponents. Purdue Fort Wayne ranks ninth in the Horizon League with 32.7 rebounds per game led by Eric Mulder averaging 7.2.

Cleveland State’s average of 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.9 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Purdue Fort Wayne allows. Purdue Fort Wayne scores 11.5 more points per game (84.4) than Cleveland State gives up to opponents (72.9).

The Vikings and Mastodons meet Saturday for the first time in Horizon League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Enaruna is averaging 18.1 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Vikings. Tujautae Williams is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games for Cleveland State.

Mulder is averaging 6.4 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Mastodons. Quinton Morton-Robertson is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Purdue Fort Wayne.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vikings: 5-5, averaging 77.0 points, 35.2 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points per game.

Mastodons: 5-5, averaging 80.7 points, 32.6 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 10.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

