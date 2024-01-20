Purdue Fort Wayne visits Cleveland State after Enaruna’s 22-point game

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (13-6, 4-4 Horizon League) at Cleveland State Vikings (11-8, 4-4 Horizon League) Cleveland; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (13-6, 4-4 Horizon League) at Cleveland State Vikings (11-8, 4-4 Horizon League)

Cleveland; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Vikings -4; over/under is 157.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland State hosts the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons after Tristan Enaruna scored 22 points in Cleveland State’s 79-71 loss to the Green Bay Phoenix.

The Vikings have gone 9-0 in home games. Cleveland State is ninth in the Horizon League with 20.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Enaruna averaging 3.8.

The Mastodons are 4-4 in conference matchups. Purdue Fort Wayne is 13-6 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 9.7 turnovers per game.

Cleveland State averages 76.8 points, 5.2 more per game than the 71.6 Purdue Fort Wayne gives up. Purdue Fort Wayne has shot at a 47.8% rate from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points greater than the 45.5% shooting opponents of Cleveland State have averaged.

The Vikings and Mastodons square off Saturday for the first time in Horizon League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Drew Lowder averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Vikings, scoring 12.5 points while shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc. Enaruna is averaging 18.1 points and 6.7 rebounds over the past 10 games for Cleveland State.

Quinton Morton-Robertson is shooting 44.5% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Mastodons, while averaging 13.9 points and 1.5 steals. Jalen Jackson is shooting 47.7% and averaging 16.5 points over the past 10 games for Purdue Fort Wayne.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vikings: 5-5, averaging 77.0 points, 35.2 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points per game.

Mastodons: 5-5, averaging 80.7 points, 32.6 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 10.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

