Pryor’s 20 help South Florida take down Temple 75-69

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kasean Pryor had 20 points in South Florida’s 75-69 victory against Temple on Wednesday night.

Pryor added 10 rebounds for the Bulls (12-5, 5-1 American Athletic Conference). Selton Miguel added 16 points while shooting 4 for 9 and 8 of 9 from the free throw line, and he also had five assists. Chris Youngblood had 11 points and was 3 of 8 shooting (3 for 5 from 3-point range).

Matteo Picarelli finished with 23 points for the Owls (8-12, 1-6). Temple also got 16 points and three steals from Hysier Miller. In addition, Jahlil White had 13 points and six assists.

South Florida takes on UTSA at home on Saturday, and Temple visits East Carolina on Sunday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

