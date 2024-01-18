Pryor seals South Florida’s rally from 20-point deficit to beat No. 10 Memphis 74-73

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Kasean Pryor made a go-ahead free throw with 4 seconds left, and South Florida rallied from…

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Kasean Pryor made a go-ahead free throw with 4 seconds left, and South Florida rallied from a 20-point deficit to stun No. 10 Memphis 74-73 on Thursday night.

Pryor finished with 21 points and 10 rebounds, and reserve Selton Miguel led USF with 23 points, going 5 of 10 from 3-point range. The Bulls (10-4, 3-1 American Athletic Conference) have won eight of nine and ended a 10-game winning streak for the Tigers (15-3, 4-1), who hadn’t lost since a narrow defeat at Mississippi on Dec. 2.

With the game tied at 73-all, Pryor took an inbound pass alone in the paint and elevated for dunk but took a hard foul from Nae’Qwan Tomlin. Pryor made the first free throw but missed the second, and Memphis’ Jahvon Quinerly missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

David Jones led Memphis with 25 points and Quinerly finished with 15. Chris Youngblood had 13 points for USF.

NO. 14 ILLINOIS 88, MICHIGAN 73

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Coleman Hawkins had 21 points and 10 rebounds and Illinois beat Michigan.

Quincy Guerrier had 16 points and 14 rebounds, Ty Rodgers added 15 points, and Marcus Domask scored 15 for the Illini (13-4, 4-2 Big Ten).

Tarris Reed Jr. scored 20 points to lead the Wolverines (7-11, 2-4). Olivier Nkamhoua added 16 points and Dug McDaniel 14 for Michigan, which has lost six of seven.

NO. 23 FLORIDA ATLANTIC 86, WICHITA STATE 77

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Alijah Martin scored 22 points, Johnell Davis added 19 and No. 23 Florida Atlantic rallied from an 11-point deficit in the second half to beat Wichita State.

Martin had 16 points in the second half and Davis had 14 after halftime for the Owls (14-4, 4-1 American Athletic Conference), who won their third straight. Vladislav Goldin scored 17 and Tre Carroll added 10 off the bench for Florida Atlantic.

Quincy Ballard scored 18 points on 8-for-10 shooting for Wichita State (8-9, 0-4), which dropped its sixth straight. Colby Rogers also had 18 for the Shockers, who haven’t had a losing streak this long since 2008-09.

___

___

