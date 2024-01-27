Pryor scores 17 as Lamar takes down SE Louisiana 74-64

BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) — Chris Pryor had 17 points in Lamar’s 74-64 win against Southeastern Louisiana on Saturday night. Pryor…

BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) — Chris Pryor had 17 points in Lamar’s 74-64 win against Southeastern Louisiana on Saturday night.

Pryor was 5-of-9 shooting, including 5 for 8 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 4 from the foul line for the Cardinals (11-9, 5-2 Southland Conference). Adam Hamilton added 13 points while going 4 of 4 and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line, and they also had seven rebounds. Ja’Sean Jackson was 3-of-8 shooting, including 3 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points.

The Lions (7-13, 2-5) were led by Roger McFarlane, who posted 20 points, 12 rebounds and two steals. Southeastern Louisiana also got 13 points from Nick Caldwell. Brody Rowbury also put up 10 points and 10 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

