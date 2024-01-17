Pryor and South Florida host No. 10 Memphis

South Florida Bulls (9-5, 2-1 AAC) at Memphis Tigers (15-2, 4-0 AAC) Memphis, Tennessee; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

South Florida Bulls (9-5, 2-1 AAC) at Memphis Tigers (15-2, 4-0 AAC)

Memphis, Tennessee; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Florida visits the No. 10 Memphis Tigers after Kasean Pryor scored 29 points in South Florida’s 81-73 victory against the Rice Owls.

The Tigers are 8-0 in home games. Memphis is 4-1 in one-possession games.

The Bulls have gone 2-1 against AAC opponents. South Florida is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Memphis makes 46.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.0 percentage points higher than South Florida has allowed to its opponents (42.9%). South Florida has shot at a 43.0% clip from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points above the 41.4% shooting opponents of Memphis have averaged.

The Tigers and Bulls face off Thursday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Jones is averaging 20.9 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Tigers. Jahvon Quinerly is averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games for Memphis.

Jayden Reid is averaging 8.3 points and 4.2 assists for the Bulls. Selton Miguel is averaging 15.4 points over the past 10 games for South Florida.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 10-0, averaging 83.9 points, 36.8 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points per game.

Bulls: 7-3, averaging 77.8 points, 36.9 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

