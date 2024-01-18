Pryor and South Florida host No. 10 Memphis

South Florida Bulls (9-5, 2-1 AAC) at Memphis Tigers (15-2, 4-0 AAC) Memphis, Tennessee; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

South Florida Bulls (9-5, 2-1 AAC) at Memphis Tigers (15-2, 4-0 AAC)

Memphis, Tennessee; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -12; over/under is 157.5

BOTTOM LINE: South Florida faces the No. 10 Memphis Tigers after Kasean Pryor scored 29 points in South Florida’s 81-73 victory against the Rice Owls.

The Tigers are 8-0 in home games. Memphis ranks eighth in the AAC in rebounding with 37.0 rebounds. David Jones leads the Tigers with 6.7 boards.

The Bulls have gone 2-1 against AAC opponents. South Florida averages 76.4 points while outscoring opponents by 6.1 points per game.

Memphis averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 7.2 per game South Florida allows. South Florida averages 76.4 points per game, 2.0 more than the 74.4 Memphis gives up.

The Tigers and Bulls match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jones is averaging 20.9 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Tigers. Jahvon Quinerly is averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games for Memphis.

Selton Miguel is shooting 47.1% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulls, while averaging 14.6 points. Chris Youngblood is averaging 14.4 points over the past 10 games for South Florida.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 10-0, averaging 83.9 points, 36.8 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points per game.

Bulls: 7-3, averaging 77.8 points, 36.9 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.