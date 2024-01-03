Pruitt leads Lipscomb against Eastern Kentucky after 24-point game

Lipscomb Bisons (9-6) at Eastern Kentucky Colonels (4-9) Richmond, Kentucky; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Lipscomb visits the Eastern…

Lipscomb Bisons (9-6) at Eastern Kentucky Colonels (4-9)

Richmond, Kentucky; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lipscomb visits the Eastern Kentucky Colonels after Will Pruitt scored 24 points in Lipscomb’s 78-75 victory over the Florida State Seminoles.

The Colonels are 4-3 in home games. Eastern Kentucky is sixth in college basketball with 13.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Isaiah Cozart averaging 4.6 offensive boards.

The Bisons are 2-4 in road games. Lipscomb is sixth in the ASUN with 14.3 assists per game led by Pruitt averaging 3.4.

Eastern Kentucky is shooting 44.1% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 42.5% Lipscomb allows to opponents. Lipscomb averages 80.6 points per game, 0.8 more than the 79.8 Eastern Kentucky gives up.

The Colonels and Bisons square off Thursday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Moreno averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Colonels, scoring 8.0 points while shooting 33.8% from beyond the arc. Cozart is averaging 15.1 points, 9.5 rebounds and 4.7 blocks over the past 10 games for Eastern Kentucky.

Pruitt is averaging 12.9 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Bisons. Owen McCormack is averaging 10.0 points and 5.2 rebounds while shooting 44.2% over the past 10 games for Lipscomb.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonels: 2-8, averaging 75.4 points, 40.5 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.8 steals and 6.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.1 points per game.

Bisons: 6-4, averaging 76.5 points, 37.6 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.