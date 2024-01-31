Providence visits Newton and No. 1 UConn

Providence Friars (14-6, 5-4 Big East) at UConn Huskies (18-2, 8-1 Big East) Storrs, Connecticut; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Providence Friars (14-6, 5-4 Big East) at UConn Huskies (18-2, 8-1 Big East)

Storrs, Connecticut; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -12.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 UConn takes on the Providence Friars after Tristen Newton scored 22 points in UConn’s 99-56 win over the Xavier Musketeers.

The Huskies have gone 11-0 in home games. UConn is 15-2 against opponents over .500.

The Friars are 5-4 in Big East play. Providence scores 74.2 points while outscoring opponents by 8.1 points per game.

UConn averages 9.1 made 3-pointers per game, 2.9 more made shots than the 6.2 per game Providence gives up. Providence averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 more made shots on average than the 6.0 per game UConn allows.

The Huskies and Friars meet Wednesday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Newton is averaging 15.8 points, 6.4 rebounds and 5.8 assists for the Huskies. Cam Spencer is averaging 14.0 points and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 49.5% over the last 10 games for UConn.

Devin Carter is averaging 18.7 points, eight rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.7 steals for the Friars. Josh Oduro is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games for Providence.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 9-1, averaging 76.5 points, 34.6 rebounds, 17.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points per game.

Friars: 6-4, averaging 74.1 points, 35.0 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

