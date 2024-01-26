Proctor and No. 12 Duke host Clemson

Clemson Tigers (13-5, 3-4 ACC) at Duke Blue Devils (14-4, 5-2 ACC) Durham, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Clemson Tigers (13-5, 3-4 ACC) at Duke Blue Devils (14-4, 5-2 ACC)

Durham, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 Duke hosts the Clemson Tigers after Tyrese Proctor scored 24 points in Duke’s 83-69 victory against the Louisville Cardinals.

The Blue Devils have gone 9-2 in home games. Duke leads the ACC averaging 36.6 points in the paint. Kyle Filipowski leads the Blue Devils scoring 9.7.

The Tigers are 3-4 against conference opponents. Clemson is 4-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 9.9 turnovers per game.

Duke makes 48.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.5 percentage points higher than Clemson has allowed to its opponents (42.7%). Clemson averages 13.7 more points per game (80.7) than Duke allows (67.0).

The Blue Devils and Tigers match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Proctor is averaging 10.7 points and 4.1 assists for the Blue Devils. Filipowski is averaging 17.6 points over the last 10 games for Duke.

PJ Hall is averaging 19.7 points, seven rebounds and 2.1 blocks for the Tigers. Joseph Girard III is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games for Clemson.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 9-1, averaging 82.4 points, 35.0 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points per game.

Tigers: 5-5, averaging 81.9 points, 38.3 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 5.2 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

