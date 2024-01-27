Proctor and No. 12 Duke host Clemson

Clemson Tigers (13-5, 3-4 ACC) at Duke Blue Devils (14-4, 5-2 ACC) Durham, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Clemson Tigers (13-5, 3-4 ACC) at Duke Blue Devils (14-4, 5-2 ACC)

Durham, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Devils -8; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 Duke hosts the Clemson Tigers after Tyrese Proctor scored 24 points in Duke’s 83-69 victory over the Louisville Cardinals.

The Blue Devils are 9-2 in home games. Duke averages 8.9 turnovers per game and is 12-3 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Tigers have gone 3-4 against ACC opponents. Clemson ranks third in the ACC with 26.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Ian Schieffelin averaging 6.3.

Duke makes 48.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.5 percentage points higher than Clemson has allowed to its opponents (42.7%). Clemson has shot at a 48.1% clip from the field this season, 4.6 percentage points greater than the 43.5% shooting opponents of Duke have averaged.

The Blue Devils and Tigers square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Filipowski is averaging 18.2 points, 8.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.8 blocks for the Blue Devils. Jared McCain is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Duke.

PJ Hall is scoring 19.7 points per game and averaging 7.0 rebounds for the Tigers. Joseph Girard III is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Clemson.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 9-1, averaging 82.4 points, 35.0 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points per game.

Tigers: 5-5, averaging 81.9 points, 38.3 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 5.2 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

