Pritchard, Central Michigan Chippewas to visit Hubbard, Western Michigan Broncos

Central Michigan Chippewas (10-9, 5-2 MAC) at Western Michigan Broncos (8-11, 5-2 MAC)

Kalamazoo, Michigan; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Michigan takes on Central Michigan in a matchup of MAC teams.

The Broncos are 4-4 on their home court. Western Michigan is 2-6 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Chippewas are 5-2 in MAC play. Central Michigan is sixth in the MAC scoring 32.8 points per game in the paint led by Anthony Pritchard averaging 8.7.

Western Michigan’s average of 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 more made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Central Michigan gives up. Central Michigan averages 67.1 points per game, 8.5 fewer points than the 75.6 Western Michigan gives up to opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Seth Hubbard is scoring 15.7 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Broncos. Javonte Brown is averaging 12.4 points and 5.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Western Michigan.

Pritchard is shooting 46.0% and averaging 14.1 points for the Chippewas. Aidan Rubio is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Central Michigan.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 6-4, averaging 83.1 points, 40.8 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points per game.

Chippewas: 7-3, averaging 68.9 points, 35.7 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

