Princeton visits Cornell following Pierce’s 21-point game

Princeton Tigers (15-1, 3-0 Ivy League) at Cornell Big Red (14-3, 3-0 Ivy League) Ithaca, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

Princeton Tigers (15-1, 3-0 Ivy League) at Cornell Big Red (14-3, 3-0 Ivy League)

Ithaca, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -2.5; over/under is 159

BOTTOM LINE: Princeton visits the Cornell Big Red after Caden Pierce scored 21 points in Princeton’s 70-62 win over the Columbia Lions.

The Big Red have gone 6-0 at home. Cornell leads the Ivy League with 85.4 points and is shooting 50.0%.

The Tigers are 3-0 in Ivy League play. Princeton is third in the Ivy League scoring 78.2 points per game and is shooting 47.7%.

Cornell makes 50.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.0 percentage points higher than Princeton has allowed to its opponents (42.0%). Princeton has shot at a 47.7% rate from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points above the 45.1% shooting opponents of Cornell have averaged.

The Big Red and Tigers square off Saturday for the first time in Ivy League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Gray is averaging 10.6 points and 3.5 assists for the Big Red. Chris Manon is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games for Cornell.

Blake Peters averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 7.7 points while shooting 29.4% from beyond the arc. Xaivian Lee is averaging 17.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists over the past 10 games for Princeton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Big Red: 8-2, averaging 84.7 points, 36.0 rebounds, 18.5 assists, 9.3 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points per game.

Tigers: 9-1, averaging 80.1 points, 34.9 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.