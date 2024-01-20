Princeton visits Columbia following Allocco’s 25-point performance

Princeton Tigers (14-1, 2-0 Ivy League) at Columbia Lions (9-6, 0-2 Ivy League) New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Princeton Tigers (14-1, 2-0 Ivy League) at Columbia Lions (9-6, 0-2 Ivy League)

New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -12.5; over/under is 150

BOTTOM LINE: Princeton plays the Columbia Lions after Matt Allocco scored 25 points in Princeton’s 76-58 victory against the Dartmouth Big Green.

The Lions have gone 7-1 at home. Columbia is the top team in the Ivy League with 18.3 assists per game led by Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa averaging 2.9.

The Tigers are 2-0 in Ivy League play. Princeton is the best team in the Ivy League giving up only 63.3 points per game while holding opponents to 42.0% shooting.

Columbia scores 80.8 points, 17.5 more per game than the 63.3 Princeton allows. Princeton averages 8.1 more points per game (78.7) than Columbia gives up to opponents (70.6).

The Lions and Tigers face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: De La Rosa is scoring 13.2 points per game with 3.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Lions.

Xaivian Lee is shooting 39.2% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 18 points and 3.5 assists.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 6-4, averaging 80.9 points, 38.6 rebounds, 18.5 assists, 6.2 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points per game.

Tigers: 9-1, averaging 81.1 points, 34.4 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points.

