Princeton hosts Harvard following Okpara’s 22-point performance

Harvard Crimson (9-4) at Princeton Tigers (12-1) Princeton, New Jersey; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -16; over/under…

Harvard Crimson (9-4) at Princeton Tigers (12-1)

Princeton, New Jersey; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -16; over/under is 144

BOTTOM LINE: Harvard visits the Princeton Tigers after Chisom Okpara scored 22 points in Harvard’s 76-71 win over the Albany (NY) Great Danes.

The Tigers have gone 5-0 in home games. Princeton averages 78.2 points and has outscored opponents by 14.1 points per game.

The Crimson are 3-2 on the road. Harvard is 2-0 in one-possession games.

Princeton averages 10.5 made 3-pointers per game, 3.0 more made shots than the 7.5 per game Harvard allows. Harvard averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Princeton allows.

The Tigers and Crimson match up Saturday for the first time in Ivy League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Xaivian Lee is averaging 17 points and 3.3 assists for the Tigers. Caden Pierce is averaging 14.3 points and eight rebounds over the last 10 games for Princeton.

Malik Mack is averaging 20.1 points and 4.4 assists for the Crimson. Okpara is averaging 18.4 points over the last 10 games for Harvard.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 9-1, averaging 80.4 points, 35.9 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points per game.

Crimson: 6-4, averaging 70.7 points, 34.2 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.