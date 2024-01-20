Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Princeton defeats Columbia 70-62

Princeton defeats Columbia 70-62

The Associated Press

January 20, 2024, 4:33 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — Caden Pierce scored 21 points as Princeton beat Columbia 70-62 on Saturday.

Pierce had 11 rebounds for the Tigers (15-1, 3-0 Ivy League). Blake Peters scored 15 points, shooting 5 for 9 from beyond the arc. Xaivian Lee shot 6 for 15 to finish with 14 points, while adding six rebounds, five assists, and three blocks. The Tigers picked up their sixth straight win.

Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa led the way for the Lions (9-7, 0-3) with 19 points and two steals. Avery Brown added 11 points for Columbia. Blair Thompson also recorded 10 points, two steals and two blocks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up