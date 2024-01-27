Prim scores 17 as Texas A&M-CC beats Northwestern State 79-68

NATCHITOCHES, La. (AP) — Dayne Prim scored 17 points as Texas A&M-CC beat Northwestern State 79-68 on Saturday night. Prim…

NATCHITOCHES, La. (AP) — Dayne Prim scored 17 points as Texas A&M-CC beat Northwestern State 79-68 on Saturday night.

Prim added six rebounds for the Islanders (12-8, 5-2 Southland Conference). Stephen Faramade scored 13 points while shooting 5 of 7 from the field and 3 for 5 from the foul line, and added eight rebounds. Tedrick Washington Jr. was 3-of-6 shooting, including 1 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points.

Justin Wilson finished with 16 points for the Demons (5-15, 3-4). Chase Forte added 12 points, six assists and two steals for Northwestern State. In addition, Cliff Davis had 10 points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

