Price leads Eastern Washington against Montana State after 20-point game

Eastern Washington Eagles (13-7, 7-0 Big Sky) at Montana State Bobcats (10-11, 5-3 Big Sky)

Bozeman, Montana; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Washington plays the Montana State Bobcats after Ethan Price scored 20 points in Eastern Washington’s 85-70 victory over the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks.

The Bobcats have gone 7-5 at home. Montana State has a 4-7 record against opponents over .500.

The Eagles are 7-0 against Big Sky opponents. Eastern Washington scores 79.3 points while outscoring opponents by 7.0 points per game.

Montana State’s average of 8.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.9 more made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Eastern Washington gives up. Eastern Washington averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.0 more made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Montana State gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brian Goracke is scoring 15.5 points per game with 4.5 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Bobcats. Robert Ford III is averaging 16 points, eight rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.8 steals over the last 10 games for Montana State.

Jake Kyman averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 10.2 points while shooting 41.7% from beyond the arc. Cedric Coward is shooting 59.3% and averaging 15.4 points over the past 10 games for Eastern Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 5-5, averaging 75.9 points, 28.8 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.8 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points per game.

Eagles: 9-1, averaging 82.8 points, 34.3 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 51.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

