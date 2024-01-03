Price and Eastern Washington host South Dakota

Eastern Washington Eagles (6-7, 2-0 Big Sky) at South Dakota Coyotes (8-7, 1-1 Summit League) Vermillion, South Dakota; Wednesday, 8…

Eastern Washington Eagles (6-7, 2-0 Big Sky) at South Dakota Coyotes (8-7, 1-1 Summit League)

Vermillion, South Dakota; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -6.5; over/under is 154

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Washington visits the South Dakota Coyotes after Ethan Price scored 25 points in Eastern Washington’s 87-61 win against the Sacramento State Hornets.

The Coyotes have gone 4-2 at home. South Dakota ranks second in the Summit League with 35.5 points per game in the paint led by Lahat Thioune averaging 9.6.

The Eagles have gone 2-7 away from home. Eastern Washington scores 77.1 points while outscoring opponents by 5.1 points per game.

South Dakota averages 77.0 points, 5.0 more per game than the 72.0 Eastern Washington allows. Eastern Washington averages 77.1 points per game, 2.8 more than the 74.3 South Dakota gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thioune is averaging 13.6 points and 10.6 rebounds for the Coyotes. Paul Bruns is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for South Dakota.

Cedric Coward is averaging 12.9 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Eagles. Jake Kyman is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Eastern Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 5-5, averaging 74.4 points, 42.4 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 3.6 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points per game.

Eagles: 6-4, averaging 79.9 points, 33.9 rebounds, 18.4 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.