Presbyterian hosts Winthrop after Barnett’s 22-point game

Winthrop Eagles (11-6, 2-0 Big South) at Presbyterian Blue Hose (9-8, 1-1 Big South)

Clinton, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -6; over/under is 141

BOTTOM LINE: Presbyterian takes on the Winthrop Eagles after Marquis Barnett scored 22 points in Presbyterian’s 84-80 loss to the UNC Asheville Bulldogs.

The Blue Hose are 4-4 on their home court. Presbyterian is second in the Big South with 39.5 points per game in the paint led by Barnett averaging 7.3.

The Eagles are 2-0 against Big South opponents. Winthrop is third in the Big South scoring 78.5 points per game and is shooting 45.6%.

Presbyterian’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Winthrop allows. Winthrop has shot at a 45.6% clip from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points greater than the 43.6% shooting opponents of Presbyterian have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Barnett is scoring 13.8 points per game with 4.2 rebounds and 3.0 assists for the Blue Hose. Jonah Pierce is averaging 9.7 points over the last 10 games for Presbyterian.

KJ Doucet is scoring 13.5 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Eagles. Alex Timmerman is averaging 10.8 points and 5.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Winthrop.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Hose: 4-6, averaging 78.4 points, 32.5 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points per game.

Eagles: 7-3, averaging 79.8 points, 40.3 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.