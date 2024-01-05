Presbyterian hosts Pember and UNC Asheville

UNC Asheville Bulldogs (9-7, 1-0 Big South) at Presbyterian Blue Hose (9-7, 1-0 Big South) Clinton, South Carolina; Saturday, 2…

UNC Asheville Bulldogs (9-7, 1-0 Big South) at Presbyterian Blue Hose (9-7, 1-0 Big South)

Clinton, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Asheville visits the Presbyterian Blue Hose after Drew Pember scored 22 points in UNC Asheville’s 95-67 victory against the South Carolina Upstate Spartans.

The Blue Hose have gone 4-3 at home. Presbyterian ranks eighth in the Big South with 7.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Quadir Pettaway averaging 2.0.

The Bulldogs are 1-0 against conference opponents. UNC Asheville is second in the Big South scoring 82.5 points per game and is shooting 46.3%.

Presbyterian averages 77.7 points per game, 3.3 more points than the 74.4 UNC Asheville gives up. UNC Asheville averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Presbyterian allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Samage Teel is shooting 42.9% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Hose, while averaging 11.8 points. Marquis Barnett is shooting 53.5% and averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games for Presbyterian.

Pember is averaging 18.9 points, 7.1 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.9 blocks for the Bulldogs. Josh Banks is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games for UNC Asheville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Hose: 4-6, averaging 77.9 points, 33.6 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points per game.

Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 78.9 points, 36.8 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points.

