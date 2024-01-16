Presbyterian hosts Miles and High Point

High Point Panthers (14-4, 3-0 Big South) at Presbyterian Blue Hose (9-10, 1-3 Big South) Clinton, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7…

High Point Panthers (14-4, 3-0 Big South) at Presbyterian Blue Hose (9-10, 1-3 Big South)

Clinton, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: High Point faces the Presbyterian Blue Hose after Duke Miles scored 28 points in High Point’s 84-79 victory against the UNC Asheville Bulldogs.

The Blue Hose are 4-5 on their home court. Presbyterian is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Panthers are 3-0 against Big South opponents. High Point is 1-2 in one-possession games.

Presbyterian makes 48.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.8 percentage points higher than High Point has allowed to its opponents (43.3%). High Point scores 12.3 more points per game (85.2) than Presbyterian allows to opponents (72.9).

The Blue Hose and Panthers match up Wednesday for the first time in Big South play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marquis Barnett is shooting 52.1% and averaging 13.7 points for the Blue Hose.

Miles is averaging 19.6 points and 3.7 assists for the Panthers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Hose: 3-7, averaging 76.1 points, 32.0 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points per game.

Panthers: 9-1, averaging 81.2 points, 38.8 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

