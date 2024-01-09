Presbyterian faces Winthrop following Barnett’s 22-point game

Winthrop Eagles (11-6, 2-0 Big South) at Presbyterian Blue Hose (9-8, 1-1 Big South) Clinton, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m.…

Winthrop Eagles (11-6, 2-0 Big South) at Presbyterian Blue Hose (9-8, 1-1 Big South)

Clinton, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Presbyterian plays the Winthrop Eagles after Marquis Barnett scored 22 points in Presbyterian’s 84-80 loss to the UNC Asheville Bulldogs.

The Blue Hose have gone 4-4 in home games. Presbyterian is second in the Big South with 39.5 points per game in the paint led by Barnett averaging 7.3.

The Eagles are 2-0 in conference games. Winthrop is fourth in the Big South with 37.6 rebounds per game led by Alex Timmerman averaging 5.3.

Presbyterian scores 77.8 points, 9.7 more per game than the 68.1 Winthrop gives up. Winthrop has shot at a 45.6% rate from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points higher than the 43.6% shooting opponents of Presbyterian have averaged.

The Blue Hose and Eagles match up Wednesday for the first time in Big South play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Barnett is averaging 13.8 points and 1.9 steals for the Blue Hose.

KJ Doucet is averaging 13.5 points for the Eagles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Hose: 4-6, averaging 78.4 points, 32.5 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points per game.

Eagles: 7-3, averaging 79.8 points, 40.3 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.