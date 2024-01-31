Presbyterian earns 80-73 win over South Carolina Upstate

CLINTON, S.C. (AP) — Marquis Barnett had 20 points in Presbyterian’s 80-73 win over South Carolina Upstate on Wednesday night.…

CLINTON, S.C. (AP) — Marquis Barnett had 20 points in Presbyterian’s 80-73 win over South Carolina Upstate on Wednesday night.

Barnett had three steals for the Blue Hose (10-13, 2-6 Big South Conference). Trevon Reddish scored 14 points, going 6 of 11 and 2 of 3 from the free throw line. Samage Teel shot 5 of 9 from the field and 2 for 4 from the line to finish with 12 points. The victory broke a six-game losing streak for the Blue Hose.

Justin Bailey finished with 17 points, seven rebounds and three steals for the Spartans (6-15, 1-7). Trae Broadnax added 14 points and six assists for South Carolina Upstate. In addition, Ahmir Langlais finished with 10 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.