Prairie View A&M visits Grambling following Hopkins’ 20-point showing

Prairie View A&M Panthers (5-8) at Grambling Tigers (3-10) Grambling, Louisiana; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -2;…

Prairie View A&M Panthers (5-8) at Grambling Tigers (3-10)

Grambling, Louisiana; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -2; over/under is 136

BOTTOM LINE: Prairie View A&M visits the Grambling Tigers after Javontae Hopkins scored 20 points in Prairie View A&M’s 79-54 loss to the Texas A&M Aggies.

The Tigers are 3-0 in home games. Grambling gives up 77.5 points to opponents and has been outscored by 12.3 points per game.

The Panthers have gone 2-8 away from home. Prairie View A&M is eighth in the SWAC with 10.2 assists per game led by Andre Nunley averaging 1.5.

Grambling is shooting 43.0% from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points lower than the 45.8% Prairie View A&M allows to opponents. Prairie View A&M’s 39.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 9.1 percentage points lower than Grambling has given up to its opponents (48.7%).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonathan Aku is averaging four points and 5.7 rebounds for the Tigers. Terrence Lewis is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Grambling.

Hopkins is scoring 13.0 points per game with 5.1 rebounds and 0.9 assists for the Panthers. Chris Felix Jr. is averaging 11.8 points over the past 10 games for Prairie View A&M.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 1-9, averaging 59.0 points, 27.5 rebounds, 8.3 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points per game.

Panthers: 4-6, averaging 71.2 points, 32.1 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 10.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.