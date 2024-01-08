Prairie View A&M plays Southern following Smith’s 24-point game

Prairie View A&M Panthers (5-9, 0-1 SWAC) at Southern Jaguars (7-7, 1-0 SWAC) Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Monday, 9 p.m. EST…

Prairie View A&M Panthers (5-9, 0-1 SWAC) at Southern Jaguars (7-7, 1-0 SWAC)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jaguars -6; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Prairie View A&M visits the Southern Jaguars after Charles Smith IV scored 24 points in Prairie View A&M’s 69-63 loss to the Grambling Tigers.

The Jaguars are 5-0 on their home court. Southern leads the SWAC averaging 35.1 points in the paint. Tai’Reon Joseph leads the Jaguars scoring 8.8.

The Panthers are 0-1 in conference matchups. Prairie View A&M averages 12.6 turnovers per game and is 3-8 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Southern is shooting 43.8% from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points lower than the 46.3% Prairie View A&M allows to opponents. Prairie View A&M averages 70.6 points per game, 2.7 fewer than the 73.3 Southern allows.

The Jaguars and Panthers face off Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joseph averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaguars, scoring 18.9 points while shooting 27.0% from beyond the arc. Brandon Davis is averaging 10.3 points over the past 10 games for Southern.

Javontae Hopkins is scoring 13.2 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Panthers. Smith is averaging 10.4 points over the last 10 games for Prairie View A&M.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 6-4, averaging 74.9 points, 35.8 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 11.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points per game.

Panthers: 3-7, averaging 69.6 points, 30.9 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 10.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.3 points.

