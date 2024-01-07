Prairie View A&M plays Southern after Smith’s 24-point showing

Prairie View A&M Panthers (5-9, 0-1 SWAC) at Southern Jaguars (7-7, 1-0 SWAC) Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Monday, 9 p.m. EST…

Prairie View A&M Panthers (5-9, 0-1 SWAC) at Southern Jaguars (7-7, 1-0 SWAC)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Prairie View A&M visits the Southern Jaguars after Charles Smith IV scored 24 points in Prairie View A&M’s 69-63 loss to the Grambling Tigers.

The Jaguars are 5-0 in home games. Southern averages 74.9 points and has outscored opponents by 1.6 points per game.

The Panthers have gone 0-1 against SWAC opponents. Prairie View A&M ranks eighth in the SWAC with 10.7 assists per game led by Andre Nunley averaging 1.5.

Southern is shooting 43.8% from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points lower than the 46.3% Prairie View A&M allows to opponents. Prairie View A&M’s 39.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.4 percentage points lower than Southern has allowed to its opponents (45.3%).

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Derrick Tezeno is averaging 7.4 points and 1.5 steals for the Jaguars.

Nick Gazelas averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, scoring 8.1 points while shooting 30.0% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 6-4, averaging 74.9 points, 35.8 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 11.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points per game.

Panthers: 3-7, averaging 69.6 points, 30.9 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 10.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.