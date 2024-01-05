Prairie View A&M plays Grambling following Hopkins’ 20-point game

Prairie View A&M Panthers (5-8) at Grambling Tigers (3-10) Grambling, Louisiana; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Prairie View A&M…

Prairie View A&M Panthers (5-8) at Grambling Tigers (3-10)

Grambling, Louisiana; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Prairie View A&M faces the Grambling Tigers after Javontae Hopkins scored 20 points in Prairie View A&M’s 79-54 loss to the Texas A&M Aggies.

The Tigers have gone 3-0 at home. Grambling has a 1-6 record against teams above .500.

The Panthers are 2-8 in road games. Prairie View A&M is fifth in the SWAC scoring 71.2 points per game and is shooting 39.6%.

Grambling is shooting 43.0% from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points lower than the 45.8% Prairie View A&M allows to opponents. Prairie View A&M averages 5.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.4 per game Grambling allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kintavious Dozier is averaging 13.5 points for the Tigers. Terrence Lewis is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Grambling.

Hopkins is averaging 13 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Panthers. Chris Felix Jr. is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games for Prairie View A&M.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 1-9, averaging 59.0 points, 27.5 rebounds, 8.3 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points per game.

Panthers: 4-6, averaging 71.2 points, 32.1 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 10.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.8 points.

