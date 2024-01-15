Live Radio
Prairie View A&M hosts UAPB following Milton’s 20-point outing

The Associated Press

January 15, 2024, 3:42 AM

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (6-10, 1-2 SWAC) at Prairie View A&M Panthers (6-10, 1-2 SWAC)

Prairie View, Texas; Monday, 4:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -5; over/under is 156.5

BOTTOM LINE: UAPB takes on the Prairie View A&M Panthers after Kylen Milton scored 20 points in UAPB’s 70-67 win against the Texas Southern Tigers.

The Panthers are 3-0 in home games. Prairie View A&M is eighth in the SWAC with 10.9 assists per game led by Andre Nunley averaging 1.4.

The Golden Lions are 1-2 in conference play. UAPB gives up 85.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.5 points per game.

Prairie View A&M’s average of 5.1 made 3-pointers per game is 3.2 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game UAPB allows. UAPB has shot at a 45.1% rate from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points fewer than the 46.4% shooting opponents of Prairie View A&M have averaged.

The Panthers and Golden Lions square off Monday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nick Gazelas averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, scoring 8.6 points while shooting 30.6% from beyond the arc. Charles Smith IV is averaging 13.7 points over the past 10 games for Prairie View A&M.

Joe French is shooting 40.9% from beyond the arc with 3.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Lions, while averaging 16 points. Rashad Williams is shooting 34.0% and averaging 15.2 points over the past 10 games for UAPB.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 2-8, averaging 67.1 points, 27.8 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 10.1 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.2 points per game.

Golden Lions: 3-7, averaging 79.4 points, 33.8 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

