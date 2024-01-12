Prairie View A&M hosts Sanders and Mississippi Valley State

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-15, 0-2 SWAC) at Prairie View A&M Panthers (5-10, 0-2 SWAC) Prairie View, Texas; Saturday,…

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-15, 0-2 SWAC) at Prairie View A&M Panthers (5-10, 0-2 SWAC)

Prairie View, Texas; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi Valley State visits the Prairie View A&M Panthers after Donovan Sanders scored 23 points in Mississippi Valley State’s 78-70 loss to the Alabama A&M Bulldogs.

The Panthers have gone 2-0 at home. Prairie View A&M averages 12.6 turnovers per game and is 3-9 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Delta Devils are 0-2 in conference games. Mississippi Valley State is 0-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 15.4 turnovers per game.

Prairie View A&M’s average of 4.9 made 3-pointers per game is 3.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Mississippi Valley State gives up. Mississippi Valley State’s 37.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 9.0 percentage points lower than Prairie View A&M has allowed to its opponents (46.4%).

The Panthers and Delta Devils face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nick Gazelas is shooting 28.9% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 8.1 points. Javontae Hopkins is shooting 40.2% and averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games for Prairie View A&M.

Rayquan Brown averages 1.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Delta Devils, scoring 15.1 points while shooting 28.0% from beyond the arc. Sanders is averaging 10.7 points and 1.7 steals over the last 10 games for Mississippi Valley State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 2-8, averaging 67.6 points, 29.6 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 10.0 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.6 points per game.

Delta Devils: 0-10, averaging 50.1 points, 26.7 rebounds, 7.8 assists, 6.2 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.