Poulakidas leads Yale against Brown after 23-point game

Yale Bulldogs (9-6) at Brown Bears (4-11)

Providence, Rhode Island; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -7; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Yale takes on the Brown Bears after John Poulakidas scored 23 points in Yale’s 86-78 overtime victory against the Howard Bison.

The Bears have gone 2-3 in home games. Brown has a 1-4 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bulldogs are 4-4 on the road. Yale is fifth in the Ivy League scoring 75.1 points per game and is shooting 45.5%.

Brown is shooting 41.1% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points lower than the 41.2% Yale allows to opponents. Yale averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than Brown allows.

The Bears and Bulldogs meet Tuesday for the first time in Ivy League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kino Lilly Jr. is shooting 33.1% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, while averaging 19.3 points. Nana Owusu-Anane is averaging 12.3 points and eight rebounds over the past 10 games for Brown.

Danny Wolf is averaging 13.9 points, 9.1 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Bulldogs. Bez Mbeng is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games for Yale.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 3-7, averaging 67.1 points, 36.8 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.

Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 73.8 points, 39.9 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points.

