Poulakidas hits seven 3-pointers, scores 26 to lead Yale over Columbia 89-70

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — John Poulakidas hit seven 3-pointers and scored 26 points to lead Yale to an 89-70…

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — John Poulakidas hit seven 3-pointers and scored 26 points to lead Yale to an 89-70 victory over Columbia on Monday night.

Poulakidas shot 9 for 12, including 7 for 9 from beyond the arc for the Bulldogs (11-6, 2-0 Ivy League). Danny Wolf added 17 points while shooting 7 for 13 (0 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free throw line, and they also had 15 rebounds and three blocks. Matt Knowling shot 6 of 8 from the field to finish with 12 points.

Kenny Noland led the way for the Lions (9-6, 0-2) with 17 points. Zavian McLean added 16 points and six rebounds for Columbia. Avery Brown also had 11 points and three steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.