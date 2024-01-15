Post scores 11 of 17 down stretch, leads Boston College over Notre Dame 63-59

BOSTON (AP) — Quinten Post scored 11 of his 17 points in the final five minutes to help Boston College…

BOSTON (AP) — Quinten Post scored 11 of his 17 points in the final five minutes to help Boston College hold off Notre Dame 63-59 on Monday night.

The Eagles (11-6, 2-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) trailed 55-49 after Markus Burton made two free throws for the Fighting Irish (7-11, 2-5) with 5:12 remaining. Post took over, sandwiching 3-pointers around a jumper in a personal 8-0 run and Boston College led by two with 3:39 remaining. J.R. Konieczny made two free throws 29 seconds later to pull the Irish even. Neither team scored until Post hit his final 3-pointer with 50 seconds to go.

Claudell Washington Jr. made the second of two free throws for the Eagles, but Burton followed with a layup and the Irish trailed 61-59 with 14 seconds left. Burton missed the front end of a 1-and-1 for the second time late; Booth grabbed the rebound but missed a 3-pointer and that led to Chas Kelley III making two free throws with 7 seconds left to seal the victory.

Post made just 2 of 9 shots and missed all four of his 3-point attempts in the first 35 minutes of the game. Jaeden Zackery led the Eagles with 20 points, sinking 8 of 10 shots with a 3-pointer. Mason Madsen sank two from beyond the arc, scoring eight off the bench.

Burton finished with 19 points to lead the Fighting Irish, but it was a tale of two halves for the reigning ACC freshman of the week. Burton scored seven of Notre Dame’s first nine points and had 15 by halftime as the Irish took a 36-29 lead into intermission. In the second half, he shot 1 for 5 from the floor and 2 for 4 from the foul line. He had seven of Notre Dame’s 10 total turnovers after playing mistake-free in the first half.

Freshman Braeden Shrewsberry, the son of Notre Dame’s first-year coach Micah Shrewsberry, finished with 12 points on 5-for-9 shooting with two 3-pointers.

Zackery had the first two baskets in the second half, Claudell Harris Jr. and Devin McGlockton both hit a pair of free throws and Boston College used an 8-0 run to move in front 37-36. The lead changed hand six times until Zackery hit a jumper and Post followed with two foul shots to put the Eagles up 45-42 with 12:40 left to play.

Notre Dame leads the all-time series 27-16, but the Eagles have won five of the last six Holy War matchups. Boston College swept the Fighting Irish last season for the first time in 26 years.

Boston College will host No. 4 North Carolina on Saturday. Notre Dame is off until Jan. 24 when it hosts Miami.

