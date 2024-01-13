Post and the Boston College Eagles visit conference foe No. 21 Clemson

Boston College Eagles (10-5, 1-3 ACC) at Clemson Tigers (11-4, 1-3 ACC) Clemson, South Carolina; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Boston College Eagles (10-5, 1-3 ACC) at Clemson Tigers (11-4, 1-3 ACC)

Clemson, South Carolina; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -9; over/under is 151

BOTTOM LINE: Quinten Post and the Boston College Eagles take on PJ Hall and the No. 21 Clemson Tigers in ACC action.

The Tigers are 6-1 on their home court. Clemson is third in the ACC with 25.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Ian Schieffelin averaging 6.5.

The Eagles have gone 1-3 against ACC opponents. Boston College scores 79.0 points and has outscored opponents by 6.3 points per game.

Clemson scores 79.7 points, 7.0 more per game than the 72.7 Boston College allows. Boston College has shot at a 46.6% rate from the field this season, 4.8 percentage points above the 41.8% shooting opponents of Clemson have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joseph Girard III is averaging 14.8 points and 3.7 assists for the Tigers. Hall is averaging 17.7 points and 5.8 rebounds while shooting 51.9% over the past 10 games for Clemson.

Jaeden Zackery is averaging 11.3 points, 4.3 assists and 1.7 steals for the Eagles. Claudell Harris Jr. is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games for Boston College.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, averaging 79.8 points, 38.3 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 5.1 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points per game.

Eagles: 6-4, averaging 80.6 points, 35.5 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.