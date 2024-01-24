Portland takes on Loyola Marymount, looks to end 4-game skid

Portland Pilots (7-13, 1-4 WCC) at Loyola Marymount Lions (9-10, 2-3 WCC) Los Angeles; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Portland Pilots (7-13, 1-4 WCC) at Loyola Marymount Lions (9-10, 2-3 WCC)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland is looking to stop its four-game slide with a victory against Loyola Marymount.

The Lions have gone 6-5 at home. Loyola Marymount has a 2-1 record in one-possession games.

The Pilots are 1-4 in WCC play. Portland is eighth in the WCC with 34.3 rebounds per game led by Tyler Harris averaging 7.5.

Loyola Marymount’s average of 8.1 made 3-pointers per game is 2.5 fewer made shots on average than the 10.6 per game Portland gives up. Portland averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.3 more made shots on average than the 5.3 per game Loyola Marymount allows.

The Lions and Pilots meet Thursday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Will Johnston is averaging 10.4 points for the Lions.

Tyler Robertson is shooting 49.8% and averaging 16.9 points for the Pilots.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 4-6, averaging 69.0 points, 35.9 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 2.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.

Pilots: 2-8, averaging 70.0 points, 31.2 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 4.2 steals and 1.0 block per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

