Portland takes down Pacific 78-64

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Tyler Robertson had 19 points in Portland’s 78-64 victory against Pacific on Saturday night.

Robertson also contributed nine rebounds, eight assists, and three steals for the Pilots (7-9, 1-0 West Coast Conference). Tyler Harris added 16 points while shooting 7 for 13, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc, and also had nine rebounds. Yuto Yamanouchi-Williams was 3-of-12 shooting, including 2 for 9 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 5 from the line to finish with 12 points, while adding 10 rebounds.

Cam Denson led the Tigers (6-11, 0-2) in scoring, finishing with 16 points and six rebounds. Nicquel Blake added 12 points for Pacific. Donovan Williams also recorded 10 points and nine rebounds.

