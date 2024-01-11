Portland State takes home win streak into matchup with Idaho State

Idaho State Bengals (5-10, 0-2 Big Sky) at Portland State Vikings (10-5, 1-1 Big Sky) Portland, Oregon; Thursday, 10 p.m.…

Idaho State Bengals (5-10, 0-2 Big Sky) at Portland State Vikings (10-5, 1-1 Big Sky)

Portland, Oregon; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Vikings -7.5; over/under is 140

BOTTOM LINE: Portland State hosts Idaho State aiming to continue its five-game home winning streak.

The Vikings have gone 4-0 in home games. Portland State averages 72.5 points while outscoring opponents by 2.6 points per game.

The Bengals are 0-2 in Big Sky play. Idaho State is second in the Big Sky giving up 69.0 points while holding opponents to 47.3% shooting.

Portland State is shooting 41.5% from the field this season, 5.8 percentage points lower than the 47.3% Idaho State allows to opponents. Idaho State has shot at a 47.0% clip from the field this season, 3.0 percentage points above the 44.0% shooting opponents of Portland State have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bobby Harvey averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Vikings, scoring 8.8 points while shooting 35.2% from beyond the arc. Kaelen Allen is averaging 10.9 points and 6.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Portland State.

Brayden Parker is shooting 59.0% and averaging 14.1 points for the Bengals. Miguel Tomley is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Idaho State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vikings: 5-5, averaging 73.4 points, 38.6 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points per game.

Bengals: 3-7, averaging 68.4 points, 30.5 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

