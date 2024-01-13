Portland State hosts Weber State following Verplancken’s 30-point game

Weber State Wildcats (11-5, 2-1 Big Sky) at Portland State Vikings (10-6, 1-2 Big Sky) Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 7 p.m.…

Weber State Wildcats (11-5, 2-1 Big Sky) at Portland State Vikings (10-6, 1-2 Big Sky)

Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -5.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Weber State faces the Portland State Vikings after Steven Verplancken Jr. scored 30 points in Weber State’s 71-69 loss to the Sacramento State Hornets.

The Vikings are 4-1 in home games. Portland State is 3-0 in one-possession games.

The Wildcats are 2-1 against Big Sky opponents. Weber State is third in the Big Sky with 25.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Dillon Jones averaging 9.1.

Portland State scores 71.9 points, 9.5 more per game than the 62.4 Weber State allows. Weber State averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than Portland State allows.

The Vikings and Wildcats match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaelen Allen is scoring 10.6 points per game with 6.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Vikings. Isaiah Johnson is averaging 10 points over the past 10 games for Portland State.

Jones is scoring 19.3 points per game and averaging 9.8 rebounds for the Wildcats. Verplancken is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Weber State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vikings: 5-5, averaging 72.7 points, 38.2 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points per game.

Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 76.7 points, 34.0 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.