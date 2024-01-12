Portland State hosts Weber State after Verplancken’s 30-point performance

Weber State Wildcats (11-5, 2-1 Big Sky) at Portland State Vikings (10-6, 1-2 Big Sky) Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 7 p.m.…

Weber State Wildcats (11-5, 2-1 Big Sky) at Portland State Vikings (10-6, 1-2 Big Sky)

Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Weber State takes on the Portland State Vikings after Steven Verplancken Jr. scored 30 points in Weber State’s 71-69 loss to the Sacramento State Hornets.

The Vikings have gone 4-1 in home games. Portland State ranks sixth in the Big Sky with 30.6 points per game in the paint led by Isaiah Johnson averaging 6.7.

The Wildcats have gone 2-1 against Big Sky opponents. Weber State ranks second in the Big Sky shooting 37.5% from 3-point range.

Portland State scores 71.9 points, 9.5 more per game than the 62.4 Weber State gives up. Weber State scores 6.5 more points per game (76.4) than Portland State gives up to opponents (69.9).

The Vikings and Wildcats match up Saturday for the first time in Big Sky play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bobby Harvey averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Vikings, scoring 9.1 points while shooting 35.4% from beyond the arc. Kaelen Allen is averaging 10.6 points and 6.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Portland State.

Dillon Jones is averaging 19.3 points, 9.8 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.8 steals for the Wildcats. Verplancken is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games for Weber State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vikings: 5-5, averaging 72.7 points, 38.2 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points per game.

Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 76.7 points, 34.0 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.