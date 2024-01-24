Portland State hosts Montana following Whitney’s 24-point game

Montana Grizzlies (13-6, 4-2 Big Sky) at Portland State Vikings (11-8, 2-4 Big Sky) Portland, Oregon; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST…

Montana Grizzlies (13-6, 4-2 Big Sky) at Portland State Vikings (11-8, 2-4 Big Sky)

Portland, Oregon; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montana visits the Portland State Vikings after Brandon Whitney scored 24 points in Montana’s 77-62 win against the Weber State Wildcats.

The Vikings are 5-1 in home games. Portland State has a 3-5 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Grizzlies have gone 4-2 against Big Sky opponents. Montana ranks second in the Big Sky scoring 34.9 points per game in the paint led by Money Williams averaging 8.0.

Portland State averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game, 1.3 more made shots than the 6.1 per game Montana allows. Montana averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than Portland State allows.

The Vikings and Grizzlies square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaelen Allen is scoring 10.7 points per game and averaging 6.8 rebounds for the Vikings. Jorell Saterfield is averaging 9.7 points and 4.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Portland State.

Laolu Oke is averaging 6.8 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Grizzlies. Aanen Moody is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Montana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vikings: 4-6, averaging 68.2 points, 36.4 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points per game.

Grizzlies: 8-2, averaging 82.2 points, 34.9 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 51.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

